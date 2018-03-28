Freaky phone call: Mid-Southerners receiving calls from their own phone numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's a phone scam that is going around the Mid-South and people are wondering what is going on.
FOX13's own Brittani DuBose, Jim Spiewak, Tom Dees and Kristin Leigh received phone calls this morning from their own number, and we were wondering, why is this happening?
On a scale of 1 to I need to move out, how weird is this:— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) March 28, 2018
I wake up because my phone is buzzing.
Look at number.
It's me.
My phone called itself
This scam isn't only affecting our talent, but everyone. 929 ESPN radio personalty, John Martin said this happened to his wife.
Creepiest thing ever just happened. Wife’s phone rings (I’m assuming something terrible has occurred given the hour) and it was her number on the caller ID.— John Martin (@JohnMartin929) March 28, 2018
We didn’t answer. Has this ever happened to anyone else?
Many Mid-Southerners replied to Martin's tweet saying this happened to them as well. Bruce VanWyngarden, Memphis Flyer editor, also tweeted this happened to him.
"Just got a recorded message on an incoming call from my own phone number asking for my social security number. Seems legit, right?," VanWyngarden said.
FOX13 has learned that the BBB, Better Business Bureau, is aware of the situation and they have provided some helpful details and tips on the matter:
- Do not trust Caller ID. Your phone’s screen might display the number of a familiar and trusted person but it can be a fake.
- If you received a voice message with any sort of offer, do not call them back.
- If you answer and get a recorded message, do not press any buttons you are prompted to press. This can cause you to receive even more annoying calls in the future.
- Trust your instincts. If something does not seem right or seems too good to be true, hang up.
- Allow calls from your own or a familiar number to go to voicemail where you can monitor them better. Return the call only if you recognize who is calling.
- Use BBB Scam Tracker to report scams AND to see other scams in any area of the country. https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker
