Fred's files for bankruptcy, reports say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fred's is shutting down for good, according to news release FOX13 obtained.
The retailer filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on Monday.
FOX13 reported back in April more than 150 stores would be closing, including several in Memphis.
"Despite our team's best efforts, we were not able to avoid this outcome," Fred's CEO Joe Anto said. "I want to thank all of our employees for their hard work and continued support of the Company as we wind-down our operations."
The stores will be closing all the stores within 60 days.
