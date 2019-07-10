0 Fred's Inc. sells Memphis headquarters to Canadian company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More changes coming from Fred’s Inc. – the company just sold its Memphis headquarters on Getwell Rd.

The drug store chain sold its Memphis headquarters to Canadian industrial real estate company Olymbec USA which already has its American headquarters in Whitehaven.

Since this Spring, Fred’s has closed more than 260 stores – nearly slashing it's presence in half across the south.

Within the next month or two, you won’t see Fred’s Inc. along Getwell Rd.

“We’re going to be investing in this property… We want to bring hopefully another company from outside of Memphis to Memphis and this would be the perfect spot for them,” said Jason Berger from Olymbec USA.

“Because of its proximity to the airport and its connection to rail lines, a logistics transportation company would obviously come to mind, but it could be a manufacturing company that needs to use the rail in order to transport,” Berger explained.

Fred’s has closed at least 263 stores this year, and now the company has less than 300 across the south.

“They’re struggling, their struggle... however is unrelated to Memphis economy overall,” said Jeff Wallace, a University of Memphis Economist.

“We’re still attracting others and the folks who may be losing jobs due to Fred’s moving out of town or whatever happens to Fred’s, they will most likely be taken fairly quickly by other businesses,” Wallace said.

Olymbec hopes to have a new tenant at the Getwell property by this fall.

FOX13 reached out to Fred’s for comment – but we didn’t hear back.

