Free health screenings at Orange Mound community center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Families across the city are taking advantage of the free health screenings at the Orange Mound Community Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This Saturday event will include free health screenings, vision testing for children under 18, fitness demonstrations, chair massages, health food samples, giveaways and raffle times.
The event will take place in at 2572 Park Ave. near Hanley St.
For more information on how to take control of your health, visit cigna.com/takecontrol.
