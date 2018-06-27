  • Free HIV testing today at your local Walgreens

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Greater than AIDS and Walgreens are teaming up to give away free HIV testing across the county, four locations are right here in the Mid-South.

    Here's where you can go to get free testing:

    • 1359 Poplar Ave.
    • 4154 Elvis Presley Blvd.
    • 1863 Union Ave.
    • 1130 S Bellevue Blvd.

    If you need free testing, stop by a local testing site today between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

    220 health departments, AIDS service organizations, and other community organizations are helping with this initiative.

    “Walgreens has supported people living with HIV/AIDS since the beginning of the epidemic more than 30 years ago... Early testing can mean access to effective treatment and the opportunity to go on to live a healthy normal lifespan,” said Glen Pietrandoni, senior director, patient care and advocacy, at Walgreens.

