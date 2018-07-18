Free Immunizations for students at FOX13 School Supply Drive

In order to help Shelby County students get ready for class, FOX13 is teaming up with the Shelby County Health Department to provide free immunizations.
All you need to do is show up at the corner of Poplar at Highland with your child's shot records.
It is happening inside the old Spin City Records building.
Click here for more information on the school drive.
