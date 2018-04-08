  • Freeze warning in effect for Mid-South

    
    •       A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 a.m.
    • You’ll need a heavy coat when you’re heading to church tomorrow, morning wind chill: 27°
      Winds shift tomorrow afternoon and ushers in milder temperatures –high: 55°
    • A drier pattern sets up for the start of the work week, with temperatures gradually warming into the 70s by Thursday.
    • By the weekend, a system moves into the area increasing rain chances with a few thunderstorms possible.
       

     

