Freeze warning in effect for Mid-South

- A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 a.m.
- You’ll need a heavy coat when you’re heading to church tomorrow, morning wind chill: 27°
Winds shift tomorrow afternoon and ushers in milder temperatures –high: 55°
- A drier pattern sets up for the start of the work week, with temperatures gradually warming into the 70s by Thursday.
- By the weekend, a system moves into the area increasing rain chances with a few thunderstorms possible.
FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android
Trending stories:
- Penny Hardaway hires Mike Miller to Memphis coaching staff, report says
- New photos released of missing 5-year-old who is autistic and non-verbal
- Facebook is making these app control changes starting Monday
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}