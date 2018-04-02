Fresh and raw beef recalled, produced without benefit inspection

Approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef have been recalled. Investigators told FOX13 the product was produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The frozen and fresh beef was produced between March 23-24, 2018. View labels that have been recalled here.
Here's a list of the products that were recalled.
- 5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.
- 5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.
- Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.
- Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.
The products recalled have establishment number “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
No dangerous reactions have been confirmed at this time. Please contact your healthcare provider if you think you have had a dangerous reaction.
Also, contact Shane Fresh, vice president of quality assurance for Patterson Foods, at 817-546-3561 if you have any questions concerning this recall.
