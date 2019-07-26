0 Friend, mentor of Lorenzen Wright emotional after Sherra's guilty plea

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright will spend at least seven years and four months in prison after pleading guilty for her role in the murder of Lorenzen Wright.

At this point, it is unclear how much longer she will be in Memphis. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 Wright’s transfer will be based on the availability of beds at the state level.

When asked to share his thoughts on Sherra Wright’s plea deal, Bill Adkins, a long-time friend of Lorenzen Wright, couldn’t hide his emotions.

“A person can conspire, attempt and possibly even murder someone and end up with a kind of please bargain whereas they can be out in six or seven, maybe eight years for such a horrendous crime,” Adkins said. “It’s deeply disturbing to me.”

Adkins, who is the pastor of Greater Imani Church, met Wright before he was the seventh overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

He quickly became a mentor to Wright, often serving as a sounding board.

“Lorenzen was bigger than life,” he said. “Not only in size, stature, 6-11 you know. Put on the right tennis shoes he was seven feet, but he was bigger than life. The guy was just that kind of giant. Gentle and loving and caring.”

Wright played two years at Memphis, finishing his career with a thousand points. He went on to play 13 years in the NBA.

“The man he could run the floor,” Adkins. “He was a gazelle. He was big, but he was agile as my late dear friend coach Larry Finch would say. He was agile, mobile and even hostile.”

Although his friend is gone, Adkins hopes Wright’s legacy is remembered.

“He was a great guy.” he said. “A loving guy. Wonderful guy. A good friend. A good fraternity brother. He was all of that. A good teammate. Lorenzen was special.”

