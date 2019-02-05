0 Friends and loved ones ask for prayers for George Klein, friend of Elvis and legendary Memphis DJ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friends and loved ones are asking for prayers and support for George Klein, a longtime friend of Elvis Presley and renowned disc jockey in Memphis..

A post in the Facebook group ‘Welcome to the World of Elvis’ indicated Klein's health is deteriorating and "his condition is very poor." The post has been shared more than 1,200 times, and it has been followed up by words of support by many notable names.

Priscilla Presley tweeted “he has been with hospice care…Prayers for George Klein.”

He has been with hospice care...Prayers for George Klein — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) February 5, 2019

Priscilla previously posted information for people who wanted to send get well cards to Klein.

John Calipari – the former University of Memphis and current University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach – weighed in hours earlier. He said Klein is “having a tough time and could use our prayers.”

Coach Cal went on to discuss his relationship with Klein – and his love for the Tigers.

George Klein, my loyal friend from Memphis who was a part of the Memphis Mafia, Elvis Presley’s crew, is having a tough time and could use our prayers. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) February 5, 2019

I’ve been back to see GK a couple different times recently. He was a well-known DJ and also a part of SiriusXM Radio. The stories he has of Elvis are amazing, and not just about concerts but about how he was to people he cared about. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) February 5, 2019

Before every game when I was at Memphis, GK would come in and sit down with me before the game and then he would come in after the game and we’d talk. He was one of the biggest supporters I had in the city. He absolutely loved the run we went on. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) February 5, 2019

GK is one of Memphis’ finest. He has been an unbelievable ambassador for the city, for Graceland, for Elvis Presley and his family. He is a special guy. I had communion for him this morning and lit a candle for him. Praying for you, buddy. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) February 5, 2019

Memphis rapper Lil Wyte also commented on Klein.

My good friend GK George Klein is not doing good. He’s in ICU and getting close to taking that last ride “HOME” I will miss him very much. Going to see him first thing tomorrow. The first… https://t.co/Xs4VBtYQot — #LilWyte (@Lil_Wyte_) February 5, 2019

Klein and Elvis were 13 years old when they met, according to a profile on Medium.com. The SirusXM deejay paid tribute to his friend on the airwaves, up until the point where health caused him to step away from the microphone in 2018.

