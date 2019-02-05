  • Friends and loved ones ask for prayers for George Klein, friend of Elvis and legendary Memphis DJ

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friends and loved ones are asking for prayers and support for George Klein, a longtime friend of Elvis Presley and renowned disc jockey in Memphis..

    A post in the Facebook group ‘Welcome to the World of Elvis’ indicated Klein's health is deteriorating and "his condition is very poor." The post has been shared more than 1,200 times, and it has been followed up by words of support by many notable names.

    Priscilla Presley tweeted “he has been with hospice care…Prayers for George Klein.”

    Priscilla previously posted information for people who wanted to send get well cards to Klein.

    John Calipari – the former University of Memphis and current University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach – weighed in hours earlier. He said Klein is “having a tough time and could use our prayers.”

    Coach Cal went on to discuss his relationship with Klein – and his love for the Tigers.

    Memphis rapper Lil Wyte also commented on Klein.

    Klein and Elvis were 13 years old when they met, according to a profile on Medium.com. The SirusXM deejay paid tribute to his friend on the airwaves, up until the point where health caused him to step away from the microphone in 2018.

    Read more about the relationship between Elvis Presley and George Klein here.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories