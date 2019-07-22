0 Friends, family gather to remember Lorenzen Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People gathered to remember Memphis Tiger and Grizzlies player Lorenzen Wright with a vigil in Downtown Memphis tonight in front of the FedEx Forum.

Friday marked nine years since the former NBA Players death.

During the event, Lorenzen Wright’s mother spoke to FOX13. She said this year’s vigil she feels a sense of relief.

Deborah Marion told FOX13 she didn’t feel as sad as she did in the past.

Because she knows justice is less than two months away.

Lorenzen Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion expressed her feelings of finally knowing the people police arrested for killing her son will face a judge.

“He said ‘mama,’ I could hear him all the time. ‘Mom you ain’t got her yet.’ And, that’s what made me work even harder.”

Marion said she’s been holding vigils for her son for the last eight years.

She said this year is different.

“We are almost there, we are one inch away.”

Her son’s murder trial will begin on September 16.

The defendants are Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright and Billy Turner.

Marion said she is a firm believer that justice will prevail.

“I tell people when you do something you better think twice before you do it. There are consequences that need to be paid.”

Marion said next year after hopefully that justice prevailing she will throw another vigil with a celebratory twist.

“It’s going to be thank-you-Memphis for y’all supporting me. It’s going to be strictly for Memphis. I want to thank everyone around me all these years.”

