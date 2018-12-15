Friends, family gather to remember Memphis boy killed in bus crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friends and family of nine-year-old Kameron Johnson got their first chance to say goodbye Friday evening.
Johnson was one of nearly 50 people injured in the crash in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was the only one who passed away from his injuries.
The visitation was held from 1 - 7 p.m. Friday and there was a steady stream of coaches, players and parents who came to pay their respects.
“It’s just so sad. He’s so young. So young," Mary Poindexter, aunt of a bush crash victim, said.
The visitation happened 11 days after the devastating bus crash that injured nearly 50 people. Kameron Johnson, 9 – known by family and friends as Kam Kam – died in the accident.
Poindexter's nephew, Dillon, was on the bus when the crash happened. She told FOX13 its hard for him to even thinking of riding a bus again.
“He said he don’t wanna ride again. I asked if we wanna ride a bus again he said, “Nope.” “It’s just fear in him from turning over fifteen to twenty times that’s a lot of times,” Poindexter told FOX13.
Poindexter says a friend of hers, another parent, warned the riders moments before impact.
“She told them ‘Wake up and brace y'all selves. We’re finna crash. She was awake,” Poindexter said.
Kameron's funeral will be held Saturday. Also, a charity football game will be held in his honor at Christian Brothers High School Saturday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.
