MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friends now fear the worst for a Memphis man missing since Thursday.
Police said Shaun Hamblen was last seen alive leaving an East Memphis gym.
Shaun Hamblen’s business partner told FOX13 he is not the type of guy to just “up and disappear” – leaving his responsibilities behind.
“I just want my friend back,” said Colbey Lamberth. “My friend didn’t deserve any of this.”
On Friday, Memphis police labeled Hamblen, 23, a missing “endangered” adult. They said he was last seen leaving the LA Fitness on Poplar Avenue.
MPD is now calling his case an abduction.
Lamberth told FOX13 he and friends found Hamblen’s car at the Oak Court Mall parking lot on Friday. His phone was still in the cup holder.
“The number he last called is a fake number, then it’s cut off the next day,” Lamberth said.
Lamberth said mall security found surveillance video of Hamblen getting into a car that he didn’t recognize around 5 p.m. that day – a few hours after the LA Fitness sighting.
MPD provided FOX13 with photos of what appears to be a gray Ford Focus.
Now, his friends fear he is no longer alive.
