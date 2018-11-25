  • Friends of West Memphis teen killed in crash hold vigil

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Friends of a West Memphis teenager who lost her life in a deadly crash Wednesday gathered tonight for a vigil at the spot of the crash.

    Wednesday night 18-year-old Jahtavia Murray died in a crash after an 18-wheeler hit her car in West Memphis.

    Murray, a West Memphis High School senior, was a leader on the varsity girls’ basketball team.

    Murray’s teammates said they bring a piece of their friend on the court with them for the rest of the season.

    West Memphis Police have not filed any charges in the crash.

    Jahtavia’s teammates will play their first game without their senior leader Tuesday in Little Rock.
     

