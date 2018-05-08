0 Friends speak out after shootout near Crosstown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teenagers are dead and two other are still in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Sunady night.

6 teenagers were inside. Two of them didn’t survive. And all were taken to the hospital.

Dejuan Hill was two days away from his birthday.

“My best friend was going to be 19 years old, he didn’t make it to see his birthday,” said Dekenya.

The teen was killed Sunday night, while riding in a car with his friends. It was shot up, and Dejuan and 18-year-old Deandre Doyle died.

“I was trying to get to the hospital and this and that. Then my friend called me and said, ‘There’s no point in you coming to hospital, because they got Dejuan laying out on the ground. Dejuan is dead.’ When they told me that. I broke down,” said Dekenya.

Dekenya is Dejuan’s best friend, and one of many teens in mourning.

“I’m older than them. So I just recently had a talk with them, it’s just crazy how they just leave like that,” said Carlos, who knew all of the teens in the car.

Carlos was friends with all 6 people in the car. It’s unclear what the motive was, but police believe it was gang-related.

“Don’t join a gang, at all. Period. Folks are not your family,” said Carlos.

One 14-year-old is still in the hospital. It’s the second time he has been shot in nine months.

All three teens we talked to today, have lost a loved one to gun violence in recent months. The most recent victims, were still mourning their own friend.

“Their friend just died last Sunday. They were just saying rest in peace to him, now they are gone,” said Dekenya.

At Dejuan’s Northwest Prep graduation last year, he danced on stage. Everyone laughed, including the principal and MPD Director Rallings.

“He was cool with everybody, everybody loved him,” said Dekenya.

The dancing is how Dejuan’s friends will remember him; always smiling and laughing. But they will also think about the memories they won’t get to create.

If you have any information about the suspects or the crime call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

