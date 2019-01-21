Frigid start to the week across the Mid-South

- A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the 20s feeling like the teens
- Highs this afternoon will top out in the low 40s feeling like the mid-30s
- Rain returns tomorrow with showers kicking off Wednesday
- Cold air arrives Wednesday afternoon allowing for a brief transition to winter precip
- Little to no accumulation is expected – stay tune to changes!
- Watch the video above for the latest on your MLK Jr. holiday forecast.
