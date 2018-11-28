  • Frigid temperatures to start your day

    By: Ben Rainwater

    • Grab the jacket as you’re walking out the door this morning— temps currently in the upper 20s/lower30s.
    • Lots of sunshine today with temps warming to 52°, but we’ll keep a bit of a chill in the air.
    • Temperatures becoming unseasonably warm for the rest of the week.
    • Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday with the chance of strong to severe storms possible overnight Friday.
    • Sunday is the weekend winner.
       

