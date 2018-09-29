Fugitive wanted for robbery, domestic assault found hiding in a couch in Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A task force including Memphis police located a fugitive in Memphis Friday.
And he was hiding in a couch.
According to a release from the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the task force was searching for Timothy Jones – who was wanted for multiple violent state and federal warrants.
Jones was wanted for the state charges of robbery, evading arrest, and three counts of domestic assault.
Investigators said Jones cut off his ankle monitor on Aug. 20, which prompted the federal warrant in addition to state warrants.
Police found Jones in the 1600 block of Trezevant Street, and he ran to a nearby residence.
When the task force and MPD officers entered the home, they found Jones hiding inside a couch.
He was arrested and taken to a holding facility.
