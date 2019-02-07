Full case file reveals new information after man shot and killed by Southaven police

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - FOX13 uncovered new information in the 2017 shooting death of a Southaven man at his home.
Ismael Lopez died when Southaven police officers were trying to serve a warrant, but they had the wrong house.
Two years later, there are now new questions about if Lopez was even a threat to the police officer who killed him.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released more than a thousand pages of documents from the case files, including diagrams showing the crime scene following the deadly shooting.
Lawyers representing the family of Lopez got their hands on the evidence file from the case in December.
The diagram shows exactly where the door is, where Lopez’s gun is, and where the fatal bullet hit Lopez in the back of his head.
Why several former law enforcement officers said going to the wrong house wasn’t the only mistake made by the officers – on FOX13 News at 9 and 10.
RELATED STORIES
- Protesters want answers after the killing of Ismael Lopez
- 26 Southaven officers on duty during shooting of Ismael Lopez
- Autopsy report for man shot, killed by Southaven police released; officers identified
- No charges filed against Southaven officers in Ismael Lopez case, police issue statement
- Attorneys for family of Ismael Lopez claim evidence shows police officers should have been indicted
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}