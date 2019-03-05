0 Funding for charter school facilities would double under Gov. Bill Lee's budget proposal

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - During his first state of the state address, Gov. Bill Lee outlined his agenda for this first term which focused heavily on education and school choice.

“In my budget, we are doubling the amount of public charter school facility funding, and I will support legislation this year that makes it easier to open good charter schools and easier to close bad ones,” said Lee.

Currently, the state has allotted $6 million for the Charter School Facility Program, and this proposal would potentially increase it to $12 million.

“It’s going to further defund, deemphasize the importance of education in this state,” said Keith Williams, executive director of the Memphis Shelby County Education Association.

There are currently 112 charter schools across Tennessee and most of them are in Shelby County.

Williams believes the governor’s proposal would take away much-needed funding the Shelby County School district desperately needs for improvements.

Currently, SCS has a list of $500 million worth of deferred maintenance projects.

“It means that the more you give charters, public charters, the less you give to public education,” said Williams. “Every student who’s in a charter school represents $12,000 taken away from the education of all children.”

But Cardell Orrin who works for Stand With Children Memphis doesn’t see it that way.

“One of the hardest issues for charters for public charter schools to confront is facilities – both finding them, getting access to them and maintaining them,” he said.

Orrin said additional education funding whether it’s for traditional or charter school is a win for the entire community.

“Our overall goal should be that we want high quality facilities and places to learn for all of our students and we have to do what we can to make sure that happens, whether it comes from the state for our Shelby County charter schools or whether it comes from the county for all our schools,” said Orrin.

Lee will be in Memphis Thursday to deliver his State of West Tennessee address at the University of Memphis’ University Center Ballroom located at 499 University Street in Memphis.

The address will start at 5:30 p.m.

