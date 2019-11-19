0 Funding for Pinch District development takes center state during council committee meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Pinch District development is a $1.1 billion project that will change the face of the Memphis Skyline. During Tuesday's committee meetings for the Memphis City Council, developers for the project discussed how to finance this large project.

Jennifer Oswalt with the Downtown Memphis Commission told FOX13 the developer wants to use a pilot rent payment option. "You're going to pay the full amount, but it's going to go into a trust account with a bank and allow you to pay back bonds," said Oswalt.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

What that means, on the additional taxes brought on by the project, if you had $100, 25% of it would go to the city council while 75 percent would go back to the developer in a savings account. That money would then be used to pay off the project.

"It's just allowing them the ability to use the funds to pay back bonds it's a financing structure," said Oswalt. Not everyone is on board with the plan. Councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson told FOX13 she is skeptical with this payment option.

"Who are going to pay property taxes when the taxes are going back into the upkeep of the property and the development," said Johnson.

Johnson told FOX13 she is concerned with all the major developments coming to Downtown Memphis. Those include the Pinch District development, the Union Row Development, and the Loews Hotel.

"It's difficult to make that decision to say if you should have it or not because you're happy that they're coming, you know you need growth, you know you need some activity in downtown Memphis," said Johnson.

Johnson recognizes the importance of having these developments in order to continue to grow the city, she just wants to make sure payment doesn't fall on the shoulders of the people of Memphis.

"It's difficult to make that decision to say if you should have it or not because you're happy that they're coming, you know you need growth, you know you need some activity in downtown Memphis," said Johnson.

There is still a long road ahead for developers. They need to get approval from the Memphis City Council, Shelby County Commission, and the state of Tennessee. The city council is expected to discuss this topic again at their December council meeting.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.