Fundraiser started for family of Memphis girl who died after being hit by car near school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis community is rallying around the family of a little girl who died in Whitehaven last week.

RaKayla Blount, 11, was leaving school when police said a car ran her over. Her father, Raymond Blount, witnessed the accident.

Family members said RaKayla would light up a room when she walked in. Her 12th birthday would have been this month, but now her family is planning a funeral.

But they’re not doing it alone.

Phil McLendon, who works with RaKayla’s grandfather, started a fundraiser for the family on Facebook.

McLendon said his initial goal was $5,000, but he said the community surpassed that within 24 hours.

He kept increasing the goal and now it’s raised more than $15,300 for Blount’s family.

“Ray is very thankful. He needed all the support he could get and he always said it takes a village to raise a child and everyone came together,” said Ebony Binion, RaKayla’s aunt.

Family members said they’re grateful for this outpouring support.

“We were able to deal with grieving and mourning and not having to worry about the financials of it all. For that we are thankful,” said Nikke Williams, RaKayla’s cousin.

Police charged the driver, Keara Williams, 22, with driving with a suspended license and without insurance.

RaKayla's family said the sixth grader was a straight-A student and a majorette.

Cheerleading and majorette teams will be coming together to honor the little girl’s memory on Friday at the Bright Mind Academy located at 3475 N. Watkins.

