0 Funeral for 2 children killed in car crash near Fitz Casino to be held Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The funeral for two children who were killed when a car crashed into the Mississippi river near the Fitz Casino will take place Saturday.

The service will take place at St. Luke Baptist Church Saturday afternoon in Dundee, Mississippi. A few days before the funeral there was controversy surrounding a fundraiser posted on Facebook.

The fundraiser for the funeral expenses was posted by Sonya Dunn. The fundraiser was shared hundreds of times and raised almost $7,000. During this effort, there were questions about if the family would receive the money.

RELATED: Deadly crash that killed a woman and 2 children has been ruled accidental by Mississippi officials

"I want to thank everyone and let everyone know that may god bless them, and we are going to take this one day at a time," said the mother Sherica Wilson.

Tunica Times reporter Catherine Howe told FOX13 she received a call from Wilson Thursday about the money raised from the fundraiser. Howe said Wilson told her she was worried she wouldn't receive the donations so Howe made a post on the Tunica Times Facebook page.

Hundreds of people commented showing their disgust.

"Lots of different Facebook posts have been made towards me," said Dunn.

After the post was shared hundreds of times over the past 24 hours the family said everything is resolved.

"It was a big misunderstanding, me and Sonya are better than that, and we want everyone to see we are better than that you know," said Wilson.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Both Dunn and Wilson are ready to focus on burying the two children, 5-year-old Brenilah Moore and 2-year-old Cortez Wilson.

The funeral will take place on Saturday at noon at St. Luke's Baptist Church.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.