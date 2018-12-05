Funeral for boy killed in Arkansas bus crash paid for

In the wake of a tragedy, strangers and community members are rallying together to support the family of a 9-year-old who was killed when a bus flipped over in Arkansas.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis boy trapped under bus, badly hurt during deadly crash focused on getting back on field
- Friends fear Memphis man last seen leaving LA Fitness was abducted and no longer alive
- Victims identified after train collides with vehicle near Mississippi interstate
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
REALTED: 1 child dead, at least 45 others injured after Memphis youth football team bus crash
Memphis Wolfpack Omya, a youth football team from Orange Mound, was traveling back to Memphis from a game in Texas. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, the bus turned over. Kameron Johnson was killed in the tragic event. Dozens more were injured.
Multiple fundraisers started popping up to help support the victim's and their families.
The Achievement School District, Aspire Public Schools, and School Seed Foundation partnered to collect funds to support the family of Johnson.
According to the football team's Facebook page, enough money has been raised to pay for the funeral of Kameron Johnson.
"Hello everyone I wanted to let you know that the funeral for Kameren Johnson has been paid for. We know that a lot of people have donated and are continuing to donate money for the funeral. If you want to continue to donate money to the family we thank you, but we don’t want anyone to tarnish this baby’s name or try to come up off this tragedy. Thanks to everyone for the support to their family. Love you Red. I see your smile all the time," the Facebook post reads.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}