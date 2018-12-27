Funeral services announced for Sunshine Enterprise Inc. employees following plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Well-known Memphis businessman Wei Chen was one of the four people killed in a plane crash that was headed from Atlanta to the Memphis area last week. Now, his company, Sunshine Enterprise Inc., announced the funeral services for the people who died.
Wei Chen, Founder & CEO, Sunshine Enterprise Inc services are below:
- Visitation: Friday, January 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119
- Memorial Service: Saturday, January 5, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m., University of Memphis Rose Theater, 470 University, Memphis, TN 38111
- Burial Service: A private service for family only will take place immediately following the memorial service.
The Chen family will greet friends and colleagues during Friday’s visitation services.
John Chen, Chief Operating Office, Sunshine Enterprise, Inc., services are below:
- Visitation & Reception: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Highland Church of Christ, 400 N. Houston Levee Rd, Cordova, TN 38018
- Memorial Service: Begins promptly at 6:00 p.m. following the visitation and reception, Wednesday, January 2, 2019, Highland Church of Christ, 400 N. Houston Levee Rd, Cordova, TN 38018
Danielle Mitchell, Corporate Controller, Sunshine Enterprise, Inc., services are below:
- Memorial Service – Georgia: Friday, December 28, 2018, Noon, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 110 W. Calhoun St., Thomasville, GA 31792
- Homegoing Service – Memphis: Monday, December 31, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Life Church of Tennessee, 650 Houston Hill Rd., Eads, TN 38028
Those interested in sending flowers for the Memphis service should send them to the Mitchell Family at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, Tn 38119.
Bruce Pelynio, President, Heli Americas (a Sunshine Enterprise company), services are below:
- A private celebration of his life for family and friends will be taking place.
For those who wish to donate in his memory, the Pelynio Family suggests two organizations that were meaningful to Bruce: the Salvation Army and Tunnel2Towers.org.
