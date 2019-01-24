0 Furloughed federal employees preparing for second pay period without receiving checks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Federal government employees are preparing to go without a check for a second pay period this week.

Friday will mark four weeks since federal workers last received a pay check due to the partial government shutdown.

And many of those workers told FOX13 finding temporary work during the shutdown is difficult.

Federal employees who are currently furloughed said they go on job interviews and are either told they don’t have the skills needed or they are over-qualified.

One government worker told FOX13 she has applied for more than 40 jobs since last week.

“Most companies don’t want to possibly train someone knowing that you are possibly going to go back,” said Vesti Fletcher, a furloughed employee in Memphis.

Vesti spoke with FOX13 during a break from job hunting. She is one of more than 800,000 federal employees affected by the shutdown.

More than 7,000 of them are located in Tennessee.

Fletcher works for the IRS in Memphis. However, she isn’t one of the 1,000 IRS employees who were recalled to work for no pay.

“Now it’s getting real because come February 1st through the 10th, that’s when bills need to be paid,” Fletcher said.

The disabled mother told FOX13 she has been on the grind looking for a temporary job that can put money in her pockets during the shutdown.

“The main question they ask, they say, ‘You have been at the Internal Revenue for 8 and a half years. Are you going to go back?’ Yes, I do plan on going back," Fletcher said.

Fletcher said there has not been any communication from the IRS on when she’ll return to work.

