Furry friends to make travel less stressful at the airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tomorrow is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year and to ease some stress associated with flying, passengers at Memphis International Airport may see furry friends ready to make their trip a little easier.
"There's a huge one over here that let us pet it. Very calm and keeps it fun," said Heather Young, a traveler.
Flying is a nightmare for some travelers. There's traffic on the way to the airport, you have to check in on time and often times long security lines can make you fear you will miss your flight.
"Hopefully we will bring some smiles and joy," said JoAnne Fusco, West Tennessee Therapy Dogs.
West Tennessee Therapy Dogs will bring joy to travelers at Memphis International Airport ahead of Thanksgiving through their four-legged friends.
'We know it's Thanksgiving travel week," said Glen Thomas, Memphis International Airport Marketing Director. "It can be stressful and having a group of friendly dogs can ease that stress."
The dogs are magnets to people traveling in the airport and a true stress reliever to people just trying to make their flights.
"People are used to seeing our service canines out here, but you can't pet them, they're working dogs," Thomas said. "So it's great to have a group of dogs whose sole purpose is to interact with passengers and make people happy."
The dogs are a hit with travelers. This is the sixth year the airport has invited therapy dogs to visit passengers.
AAA predicts this will be the second busiest travel season in a decade.
