Future of downtown Memphis night club uncertain after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The future of a downtown Memphis night club is up in the air following a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital.
One victim who was grazed in the head by a bullet told FOX13 he’s lucky to be alive. However, he isn’t surprised the shooting happened.
“This is Memphis, it’s not a surprise,” Scotty Myracle said.
Four people were shot early Monday morning at Purple Haze, located near Beale Street, and it is up to the city to decide whether to keep the business around or not.
“Will the DA’s office close it down as a public nuisance, or what will take place?” said city councilman Berlin Boyd.
The District Attorney’s Office told FOX13 they don’t comment on what they will decide regarding the club’s future.
We don’t comment on when or where a nuisance investigation may be in progress, but this club’s decision to voluntarily close for two weeks to assess its operation is an encouraging sign. I would strongly encourage them to take some meaningful steps to increase safety for their customers and for surrounding businesses.
The club did close down for the next two weeks following the incident.
However, the city could still decide to investigate and shut the club down as a public nuisance – much like it did with V Live after a fatal shooting in July.
Since September 2017, there have been approximately 85 calls to MPD from Purple Haze.
