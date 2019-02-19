0 Future of East Memphis deli in jeopardy after plans to demolish buildings approved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The future of an East Memphis deli is in jeopardy after the Land Use Control Board approved plans to demolish two buildings in the Williamsburg village shopping center and replace them with new shopping space.

“There are many around this town that have helped define who we are as a city,” said Rick White.

For Rick White, one of those defining gems is Bogie's Deli, which has been in the shopping center on Mendenhall Road for nearly 30 years.

Developers at Boyle Investment Company want to tear down the aged building that was built in the 1950s, but now this proposal is threatening the Deli's future.

White is a regular customer at Bogie's and recently urged the LUCB to vote against the plans.

“We don’t have any more land and we want the best and highest use for it, but we don’t factor the value of legacy into those decisions and unfortunately in places like this, that's important to people in the neighborhood. It’s important to the community,” said White.

The developers told FOX13 they're currently in negotiations with Bogie's about the renewal of its lease.

A company spokesperson said they're trying to work something out for them in the new development or relocate Bogie's to the northern half the property.

But White said those options still leave a lot of unknows for the deli too.

“What do you do with the employees for the six months, nine months or year it takes to rebuild this place? What are they going to do? Will they get other jobs, will they come back?” White said.

White said this approval also sets a precedent that could be dangerous for other historic properties.

“All the buildings are about the same age and if a successful developer really puts a lot of money in the pockets, why wouldn't they continue going down Mendenhall doing the same thing?” said White.

Owner of Bogie's deli tells FOX13 it's business as usual until further notice.

The developer said they’ll spend the next 3-4 months working on the design phase to determine if the project is financially feasible.

