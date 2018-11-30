0 Future of large Mid-South factory in jeopardy, jobs at stake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is investigating the future of Electrolux in the Mid-South.

Representatives from Electrolux will be briefing Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland about the plant on Jan. 8 and a Shelby County spokesperson said there's a plan to brief Mayor Lee Harris or a representative from his office sometime soon.

FOX13’s Kirstin Garriss emailed Electrolux for comment a spokesperson said they would talk to FOX13 this afternoon. But when we called, it went straight to voicemail.

FOX13 tried talking to Electrolux workers as they left on Thursday. No one would talk to our crew on camera, but off camera, some employees told FOX13 they hadn't heard anything.

On the phone, another worker said his shift has been irregular since Sears announced its bankruptcy.

The worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, said sometimes employees would work a full 40-hour week and other times, employees would be sent home after only a few hours of work.

Electrolux sent FOX13 a written statement earlier this month when we asked them about potential layouts:

"We are closely watching Sears, proactively growing our business with other retailers, launching new Frigidaire wall ovens and continuing to balance our operations to meet market demand. In addition, the tariffs are causing our plant to be less competitive against foreign manufacturers."

Before opening in 2014, Electrolux was awarded a 15-year PILOT or payment in lieu of taxes worth $38 million.

Additionally, both the city and county pledged $20 million each in bonds along with millions from the state.

FOX13 also reviewed the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s database for mass layouts and closures, and there isn’t anything for Electrolux.

If the company decides to have a massive downsize or to close its Memphis plant completely, it will have to notify the state.

