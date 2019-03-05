MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The future of a troubled Memphis strip club is in doubt after three people were shot inside the club overnight.
Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Pure Passion early Tuesday morning. Police were called to the Whitehaven strip club around 1:17 a.m.
MPD said the club was hosting a female boxing event when things got out of control.
FOX13 obtained cell phone footage of the incident that happened inside the club. In the video, you can clearly hear six gunshots.
Security chased and detained a man – identified as Adam Nickson – who was seen running out of the club with a stolen handgun.
Nickson was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. However, it is unclear who is responsible for the shooting.
Hours following the shooting, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced that in light of the incident, the DA’s office is looking into whether it should shut the club down again.
Memphis police are still on scene investigating following the shooting.
Strong police presence outside Pure Passion Night Club where Memphis police are investigating after three people were shot. pic.twitter.com/w1VufkPjaZ— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) March 5, 2019
People are trying to figure out how the suspect got in through security. One person told FOX13 the club needs to shut its doors for good.
