Actress Gabrielle Union is coming to the University of Memphis.
She will be at the Michael D. Rose Theatre on February 27. Doors open at 6 p.m. and she show will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are free to students with a UofM ID. Tickets for the public are available for $15.
