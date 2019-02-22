  • Gabrielle Union coming to University of Memphis

    Actress Gabrielle Union is coming to the University of Memphis. 

    She will be at the Michael D. Rose Theatre on February 27. Doors open at 6 p.m. and she show will begin at 7 p.m.

    Tickets are free to students with a UofM ID. Tickets for the public are available for $15. 

