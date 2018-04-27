0 Gamers raise millions of dollars for St. Jude

Gamers from around the world are taking on childhood cancer.

The 5th annual St. Jude Play Live season is kicking off next week, and video game live streamers from around the world have pledged to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Broadcasters host charities streams where people donate to fight childhood cancer.

Registration for the 2018 St. Jude PLAY LIVE Prize Season is now open! Prize Season runs from April 27 to May 31! Help the kids of @StJude and earn awesome prizes! Follow the link to create your campaign now - https://t.co/XacHhl5OJm pic.twitter.com/VHceGTl6sH — St. Jude PLAY LIVE (@StJudePLAYLIVE) April 13, 2018

According to the St. Jude Play Live website, $7 million has been raised since the charity was founded. However, some go beyond collecting donations.

More than 150 streamers from various platforms are at the hospital to tour the facility and play video games with the patients.

It’s always an honor to welcome the @Twitch video gaming community to the @StJude campus for @StJudePLAYLIVE. Thank you for all you do to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and for reminding us all what it means to be a kid. #StJudePLAYLIVESummit pic.twitter.com/niyKtgE2wd — Richard Shadyac (@RickShadyac) April 25, 2018

Day one of the @StJudePLAYLIVE summit and everybody is hyped and ready #ForTheKids! pic.twitter.com/BTg4x9nUIn — Twitch Charity (@TwitchCharity) April 25, 2018

Ben Bowman, who goes by ProfessorBroman on Twitch, has been heavily involved with St. Jude.

Bowman and two other broadcasters KingGothalion and Kevinxvision started GuardianCon to benefit the children's hospital. Over the past two years, the event has raised $2 million.

While his fundraising happens outside the halls of St. Jude, the chance to spend time with the patients is unlike anything else.

"Video games have this incredible power of escapism," said Bowman. "To sit down and play Super Smash Brothers with them, and watch them get fired up, and completely destroy this fully grown adult, whose job it is to play video games, is next level."

Video game live streaming has soared in popularity since the game Fortnite has taken the world by storm. At the forefront of it is Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, has amassed millions of followers. At one point, he even played with global superstar Drake on Twitch. Hundreds of thousands watched the games.

Bowman thinks as video games and live streaming continue to grow it will mean even more millions going to charities like St. Jude.

This is Memphis native Cole Roe's, also know as SirSlaw on Twitch, first time getting involved in the St. Jude Live campaign. One moment stood out to him. A patient running for joy.

"Someone handed him a Wii controller, as soon as the match started, he started kicking his legs, wailing and screaming. He had the massive smile on his face," Roe said. "He wasn't thinking about anything else in the world, and I think that is why we do this."

Roe isn't the only broadcaster from Memphis. Kyle Blessing has been on Twitch and Youtube since 2015 under the name Blessious. Blessing told FOX13 being invited to support a charity in his city was an honor.

"Research they find is freely shared with hospitals worldwide. Not to mention the love, hope, hospitality, and compassion they bring to the children at St. Jude dealing with cancer & their families,"

Last day here at @StJude @stjudeplaylive #StJudePLAYLIVESummit! Had an amazing time as always. Always great to be around fellow content creators. Feeling motivated to get fundraising soon! pic.twitter.com/cZuGfYnqmW — Max @ St. Jude Memphis (@GassyMexican) April 27, 2018

This is Max Gonzalez's fifth year with St. Jude. He was one of the first broadcasters to raise money for the hospital. However, this year he didn't travel alone. His girlfriend, another live streamer Amanda Defrance joined him.

Last day at #StJudePLAYLIVE !!

Very happy to be here and see the amazing things that are happening here. @StJudePLAYLIVE pic.twitter.com/1Qlpv7p6JN — curvyllama (@Curvyllama) April 27, 2018

The two go by GassyMexican and CurvyLlama online. They both emphasized anyone can raise money for the hospital.

Gonzalez said one of the main reasons he got involved is to help fight the stigma surround gamers. The classic 'living in their mother's basement mindset.'

"My job while doing this is to try and flip that around, and give back."

Defrance has a more personal reason to get involved in charity streams. Her sister has Cystic Fibrosis.

"It's very near and dear to my heart," she said.

The average donation for the St. Jude Play Live is $30. With millions of viewers tuning in each day across the different platforms, the sky is the limit with how much will be raised by the end of May.

And if anyone is looking to become a Twitch streamer themselves, the couple said charity is one of the best ways to grow your brand, and no community is too small to make an impact.

"They do everything they can to support. You are activating the audience, giving people the chance to connect with you who normally may not have the chance," Gonzalez said.

If you want to donate to the charity streams that will be happening over the next month click on any of the creators' names in this story or visit this website.

