MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple inmates have been transported to Regional One following a gang fight Saturday afternoon.
According to the Memphis Fire Department around 3 p.m., they got dispatched to the Federal Correctional Institute, which is located in the 1100 block John A Denie Rd, for a fight call. When they arrived to the scene, they noticed inmates were fighting and it was gang related.
PHOTOS: Gang fight breaks out at local prison, multiple inmates transported to hospital
The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with FOX13, 11 unites were dispatched to the Federal Correctional Institute.
FOX13 also confirmed as of now, two inmates were transported to Regional One in critical condition. Nine other people were transported. Those conditions are not available right now.
FOX13 has reached out to the Federal Correctional Institute for a statement.
Check back for updates as we keep learning more about this investigation.
