Gang members accused of shooting Memphis car with children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a vehicle with two children inside was destroyed with gunfire by gang members.
Investigators were called to Mimosa Ave near West Red Oak Dr. on August 26.
Ephron Threat, a documented Grape Street Gang member, was identified as one of the men responsible for shooting the vehicle.
September 4, video was reviewed showing the shooting. Bernard Mason, a documented ranking Grape Street Crip was shown on the video.
Mason was seen at the Chickasaw Place Apartments talking to another man who was armed with a handgun. Mason was also seen identifying the man as a 400 Crip.
The man seen holding a pistol in the video was also seen shooting the victim in the video.
Mason was arrested September 4. He waived his Miranda Rights and told police he was at the Chickasaw Place Apartments August 26 at the time of the shooting.
