Gang members receive federal sentences for pharmacy robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several gang members were sentenced for their part in Pharmacy robberies that plagued Memphis.
A federal sentence was given to six gang members for business and pharmacy robberies dating back to 2015.
The sentence covered Federal Racketeering (RICO), Business and Pharmacy Robberies, Firearms and Drug Trafficking Charges
US Attorney Mike Dunavant told FOX13 these sentences tackled both public safety and the opioid epidemic.
"Your have deadly opioids on the street. You have gun violence in the form of business robberies and you have organized gang violence. it is a trifecta," said Dunavant.
Davante Turner, William Pinkney, Markease Alexander, Nernest Nesby, Tondwin Lewiss and Ariq Rayford received sentences ranging from 11 years to 40 years.
According the US Attorney, those sentenced are responsible for six retail drug stores robberies.
These crimes caused a panic among addiction specialist because the stolen drugs helped fuel the deadly opioid epidemic.
The robberies caused the retail pharmacy industry to increase security with shatterproof safes, tracking devices and better store surveillance.
With these convictions and sentences, the US Attorney believes crime has been reduced.
"We know that business robbery is down here in the city of Memphis 23 percent in the last year, and we think that is due in part to our aggressive enforcement."
