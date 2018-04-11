Gangster Disciples 'Duct Tape' pleads guilty to conspiracy

A known gang member pleaded guilty to multiple charges including carrying a firearm during in relation to a crime of violence.
Related: Alleged Gangster Disciples from West Tennessee indicted by Feds
Trending stories:
- Mom of slain Tennessee boy arrest days after husband charged with murder
- Man breaks into Memphis home while family sleeps, shoots person in chest
- Bartlett teens dies after weeks of battling flu
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Tommy Earl Champion, Jr., a/k/a “Duct Tape,” 29, of Jackson, Tennessee, pleaded guilty on April 2 before U.S. District Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr. to one count of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering offense, and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
PHOTOS: Alleged Gangster Disciples from West Tennessee indicted by Feds
According to the Department of Justice,
"Gangster Disciples’ crimes is wide-ranging and consistent throughout its national operation. The gang protects its power through threats, intimidation, and violence, including murder, attempted murder, assault and obstruction of justice.
The Gangster Disciples promotes its enterprise through member-only activities and provides financial and other support to members charged with or incarcerated for gang-related offenses or who are fugitives from law enforcement."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}