  • Gangster Disciples 'Duct Tape' pleads guilty to conspiracy

    Updated:

    A known gang member pleaded guilty to multiple charges including carrying a firearm during in relation to a crime of violence. 

    Related: Alleged Gangster Disciples from West Tennessee indicted by Feds    

    Trending stories:

    Tommy Earl Champion, Jr., a/k/a “Duct Tape,” 29, of Jackson, Tennessee, pleaded guilty on April 2 before U.S. District Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr. to one count of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering offense, and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

    PHOTOS: Alleged Gangster Disciples from West Tennessee indicted by Feds

    According to the Department of Justice, 
    "Gangster Disciples’ crimes is wide-ranging and consistent throughout its national operation. The gang protects its power through threats, intimidation, and violence, including murder, attempted murder, assault and obstruction of justice.

    The Gangster Disciples promotes its enterprise through member-only activities and provides financial and other support to members charged with or incarcerated for gang-related offenses or who are fugitives from law enforcement."

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gangster Disciples 'Duct Tape' pleads guilty to conspiracy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews replace Rhode Island pole held together with duct tape