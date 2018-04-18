Garbage truck crashes into Memphis elderly care home

FOX13's Tom Dees is speaking with the owner of the care home. He'll have live updates every hour on Good Morning Memphis.
A garbage trucked crashed into a Memphis elderly care home early Wednesday morning.
The care home is in the 1400 block of Finley Road in Whitehaven.
PHOTOS: Garbage truck stuck inside care home after crash
The driver tried to stop the Waste Pro Management truck at the stop sign at Finley and Graceland, but the truck had a malfunction and wouldn’t stop. The crash took out the only stairwell in the home.
Eight people were inside the home at the time of the accident.
Two people, including the driver, were injured. The other was a worker who was on the couch near the stairwell.
Trending stories:
- Kidnapping suspect arrested, but woman who was beaten and abducted still missing
- SHOCKING VIDEO: Memphis child dragged off school bus by his feet
- Mother of 5 killed after being thrown from motorcycle, run over by car
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Both are expected to be ok.
A tow truck is on the scene trying to help pull the garbage truck out of the house.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}