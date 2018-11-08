Garbage truck knocks down power lines in Hickory Hill, outages reported nearby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck knocked down power lines in Hickory Hill.
Pictures show multiple lines are down at Winchester and Hickory Hill.
Power outages have been reported in the area.
Traffic has also been blocked in the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates on this investigation.
