Garden hoses can cause severe damage when trying to stay cool, here's what to look for

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Many people enjoy playing with garden hoses to stay cool during the hot summer months, but remember to stay safe! 

    First responders are warning parents across the country about the dangers of playing with a garden hose during the summertime.

    A garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during the summer can heat the water inside to 130 to 140 degrees.

    This can leave children and animals with severe burns.

    Las Vegas firefighters would like to remind parents to let the water flow a few minutes to let the water cool before spraying people or animals.

