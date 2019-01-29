  • Gas leak causes road closures in Germantown

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Roads are closed in Germantown after a gas leak. Forest-Hill Irene is currently closed between Poplar Pike and Winchester.

    Germantown Police are asking people to avoid that area at this time.

    The City of Germantown told FOX13 crews on the road widen project have accidentally cut a gas line near the 3400 block of Forest-Hill Irene Rd.

    GPD and GFD have blocked the road until MLGW has fixed the problem.

    MLGW should have the problem fixed within the next 45 minutes, according to the City of Germantown.

    Some residents are allowed to get to their home - as long as they aren't near the leak. However, no homes have been evacuated at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation, stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.

