Gas leak causing major polling issues at one location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials with the Shelby County Election Commission told FOX13, a gas leak is impacting voting at one of its locations.
People are not being allowed inside the Raleigh Bartlett Elementary, which is located 5195 Twin Woods Ave. There is a smell of gas in the area.
Trending stories:
- Man tried to kidnap child from school, police say
- 18-year-old wanted for carjacking, beating 69-year-old at local gas station
- Beloved police officer shot and killed inside his West Memphis home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Elections officials told us MLGW is on the way to find out the specific location of the leak.
For people who vote at this location, the election commission said they are in the process of bringing voting booths, so people can vote in the parking lot.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more info. See a LIVE report, on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}