  • Gas leak forcing evacuations in DeSoto County neighborhood

    Updated:

    WALLS, Miss. - A gas leak in DeSoto County is forcing evacuations, according to the sheriff’s office.

    Officials said a gas line was struck in the Mallard Park Blvd. The street in a residential area off Highway 61 in Walls, Mississippi.

    FOX13 is working to learn more. We will update this story with additional details as the become available.
     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories