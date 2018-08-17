Gas leak forcing evacuations in DeSoto County neighborhood

WALLS, Miss. - A gas leak in DeSoto County is forcing evacuations, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials said a gas line was struck in the Mallard Park Blvd. The street in a residential area off Highway 61 in Walls, Mississippi.
FOX13 is working to learn more. We will update this story with additional details as the become available.
