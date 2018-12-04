  • Gas spill reported in Orange Mound, roads shut down

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A large gas spill has forced roads to be shut down in Orange Mound.

    The spill is on Airways Blvd. and Spottswood Ave.

    MFD is working to find out how big the spill is.

    No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

