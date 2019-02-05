Gas station shooting leaves woman in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are responding to a critical shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
Investigators were called to the Pure gas station in the 1000 block of E EH Crump.
One woman was found shot on the scene. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police have a man and woman detained at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. FOX13 has a crew on the scene, check back for updates.
