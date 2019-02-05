  • Gas station shooting leaves woman in critical condition

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are responding to a critical shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Investigators were called to the Pure gas station in the 1000 block of E EH Crump.

    One woman was found shot on the scene. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police have a man and woman detained at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. FOX13 has a crew on the scene, check back for updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories