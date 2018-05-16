  • Gas stove fireplaces recalled due to risk of explosion

    Updated:

    Fireplaces that were sold nationwide are being recalled because they have a chance to cause an explosion. 

    According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Regency Ultimate direct vent gas stove fireplaces, models U37 and U39. 

    Trending stories:

    The recalls says the pressure release system can fail, causing the gas stove to explode. There has been one person injured after the door hinge broke and cut someone's legs. 

    They were sold nationwide from January 2001 through January 2018 for about $2,800.

    If you own one, stop using the recalled gas stoves, turn off the gas supply to the unit, and contact Regency to schedule a free repair.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas stove fireplaces recalled due to risk of explosion