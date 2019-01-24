Gateway University declared lowest performing charter school in district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A troubled Memphis area charter school is back in the news after Shelby County School leaders gave the school one of the lowest scores in the district.
It was the lowest performing charter school.
Last week, FOX13 discovered that Gateway University Charter School was under investigation for giving students fraudulent grades
The data shows Gateway University received the lowest of any charter school.
The school received a rating of 1.64 on a scale of 1-5.
School leaders said the low rating makes Gateway the worst performing school in the district.
Education professional Eric Dunn offers consulting to charter schools.
"I have reached out with no response back. I have emailed, no response back,” Dunn said.
Dunn said the school in its current state could be a toxic situation, especially if students aren’t being prepared to succeed.
"They are not ready for TN Ready for one, they are not ready for any academic testing as a whole,” Dunn said.
Last week SCS administrators and board members recommended to close the school after the news.
"I think the school board is making a great decision only because you don't want those kids to be left behind and we have to remember those kids were once Shelby County School children,” Dunn said.
The school board will likely meet next week on the future of Gateway University.
FOX13 called Gateway today five times and we got a busy tone.
