George Klein, friend of Elvis and legendary Memphis DJ, dies after complications from dementia

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - George Klein, a longtime friend of Elvis Presley and renowned disc jockey in Memphis, has died at the age of 83 after a long battle with illness, according to several sources close to the family.

    A post in the Facebook group ‘Welcome to the World of Elvis’ earlier indicated Klein's health was deteriorating and "his condition is very poor." The post was shared more than 1,200 times, and it has been followed up by words of support by many notable names.

    Klein passed away shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday after complications from dementia, sources told FOX13.

    Priscilla Presley tweeted Tuesday that “he has been with hospice care…Prayers for George Klein.”

    Priscilla previously posted information for people who wanted to send get well cards to Klein.

    Guess FM reacted to Klein's death on Twitter Tuesday night.

    John Calipari – the former University of Memphis and current University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach – weighed in hours earlier. He said Klein was “having a tough time and could use our prayers.”

    Coach Cal went on to discuss his relationship with Klein – and his love for the Tigers.

    Memphis rapper Lil Wyte also commented on Klein.

    Klein and Elvis were 13 years old when they met, according to a profile on Medium.com. The SirusXM deejay paid tribute to his friend on the airwaves, up until the point where health caused him to step away from the microphone in 2018.

