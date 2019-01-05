0 Germantown Country Club to close in February after owner passes away

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The Germantown Country Club will be closing its doors next month, leaving members with lots of questions.

In a letter to members, it said the property was held in a trust until the previous owner passed away.

The trustees recommended for the owners to close the business that’s been open for 50 years.

The country club will close on Feb. 28.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said he will not support a proposal to rezone or develop the land for multi-family housing.

Palazzolo said he will also not support “smart growth zoning” for the area.

“It’s very disappointing, I’m very upset about it, my four grandsons go to golf camp there,” said Alderman Rocky Janda.

Janda said he hopes someone will buy the property to keep the golf course open.

He thinks the property is better for that business instead of neighborhood.

“Not all the acreage would allow the building of any type because of flooding that happens there,” said Janda.

FOX13 reached out to the owners but did not hear back.

“It’s a quantity of life community place for Germantown and I’m very concerned. I’m hoping it will stay as a golf course,” said Janda.

The country club is offering a severance package for its employees.

You can read Palazzolo’s full statement regarding the country club below:

"I was very saddened to learn that Germantown Country Club will close at the end of February and I understand community concerns about what is next for the property. While we do not know the immediate intention of the owners, we have reached out to the trustee to learn more about their plans and to ensure that any ownership change occurs with the expectation to comply with the property’s current residential zoning. I can also state unequivocally that, as your Mayor, I will not support a proposal to rezone or develop this land for multi-family housing, nor will I support Smart Growth zoning for the area. If the property does not remain as a country club, any changes will occur with regard for the interests of all adjoining property owners. I respect this decision of the family trust and understand the central role this wonderful amenity has played in the lives of so many over almost 50 years of existence as a home for golf, tennis, swimming and as a host for social functions from weddings to class reunions and much more. The City will make it a priority to share information regarding plans for the property as they become available to us. As always, I welcome your input. I am available at Mayor@Germantown-TN.gov."

