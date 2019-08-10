0 Germantown flood victims receive local assistance months later

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - It’s hard to forget all the damage left behind after unprecedented flooding in Germantown this June, and two months later, several families are finally getting some relief.

“Well we’re tired but it’s looking up, we’re looking up. Things are looking up, but it’s been one of the worst events I’ve ever been through,” said Elise Frost, a Germantown homeowner.

Shortly after the flooding, community members started the “Germantown GIVES” fund collecting donations from the city, county, businesses and organizations.

The fund raised more than $411,000 for flood victims.

“It meant a lot, it meant a lot because the insurance didn’t pay anything; FEMA wouldn’t pay anything. The only help we got at all was from the community,” said Frost.

More than 60 families applied for the relief assistance, and members of Germantown GIVES said a volunteer review panel – consisting of two Kiwanis Club members and three community leaders (not affiliated with Kiwanis Club or personally affiliated with the affected neighborhood or individual applicants) – met to deliberate and determine the most equitable way to distribute the funding.

The breakdown of disbursement was as follows:

Level 1 (3-5 inches) - $10,500.00

Level 2 (1-3 inches) - $7,500.00

Level 3 (<1 inches) - $3,500.00

Richard Jones and his wife are one of the families who received a $10,500 grant. He said every little bit helps.

“It’s a blessing to give than to receive, and when you’re on the receiving end it just makes you humble. And my wife and I are very humble of the aspect of just receiving anything to help us rebuild and we’re just grateful,” he said.

Volunteers with Germantown GIVES said they will continue collecting funds until the end of this month.

Some families are moving in as early as this weekend, but others won’t be able to move back in until this fall.

